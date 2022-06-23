Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares shot up on Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling struck down a restrictive gun law enacted in New York.

The case that fell before the court questioned Sullivan Law that required demonstration of a particular need to carry a firearm in public. Justice Clarence Thomas authored the court’s opinion in a 6-3 decision that this law violated the second amendment of the US constitution.

“Because many people face a serious risk of lethal violence when they venture outside their homes, the Second Amendment was understood at the time of adoption to apply under those circumstances,” Justice Alito wrote in a concurring opinion. “The Court’s exhaustive historical survey establishes that point very clearly, and today’s decision therefore holds that a State may not enforce a law, like New York’s Sullivan Law, that effectively prevents its law-abiding residents from carrying a gun for this purpose.”

He added explicitly that Judge Breyer's lengthy invocation of gun death statistics was irrelevant to the court's decision.

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) led gains with an over 6% leap shortly after the decision, followed by Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) and Ammo Inc. (POWW) that each gained about 3% on the news.

