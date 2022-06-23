Smith & Wesson stock surges as Supreme Court strikes down New York gun law

Jun. 23, 2022 10:56 AM ETSmith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI)RGR, POWWBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor29 Comments

Wooden judge gavel and hunting rifle over USA flag on wooden background

FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares shot up on Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling struck down a restrictive gun law enacted in New York.

The case that fell before the court questioned Sullivan Law that required demonstration of a particular need to carry a firearm in public. Justice Clarence Thomas authored the court’s opinion in a 6-3 decision that this law violated the second amendment of the US constitution.

“Because many people face a serious risk of lethal violence when they venture outside their homes, the Second Amendment was understood at the time of adoption to apply under those circumstances,” Justice Alito wrote in a concurring opinion. “The Court’s exhaustive historical survey establishes that point very clearly, and today’s decision therefore holds that a State may not enforce a law, like New York’s Sullivan Law, that effectively prevents its law-abiding residents from carrying a gun for this purpose.”

He added explicitly that Judge Breyer's lengthy invocation of gun death statistics was irrelevant to the court's decision.

Smith & Wesson (SWBI) led gains with an over 6% leap shortly after the decision, followed by Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) and Ammo Inc. (POWW) that each gained about 3% on the news.

Read more on the earnings expectations for Smith & Wesson’s report after Thursday’s closing bell.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.