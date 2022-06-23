Solana Labs, the company behind the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, is reportedly set to deliver its web3-powered mobile phone Saga in Q1 2023, said CEO Anatoly Yakovenko in a release dated Thursday.

The Android smartphone is said to have a price tag of around $1K, Yakovenko said during an event in New York City, as reported by CoinDesk.

As part of its efforts to re-imagine web3 for mobile, Solana Labs has launched a "Solana Mobile Stack" for Android to "allow native Android web3 apps on Solana (SOL-USD)," Yakovenko said.

Other features rolling out include a web3 decentralized application ("dapp") store as well as a mobile wallet adaptor.

The move comes as a raft of crypto-focused firms take steps to gain exposure to the web3 ecosystem. Earlier this week, crypto exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) redesigned its mobile app to make web3 more accessible to its users.

"The opportunity right now is to build features and experiences that take advantage of smoother ability to do web3 transactions on mobile, to carry digital assets around anywhere (and how that unlocks new use cases), and an ability to tie mobile capabilities to web3 payments rails to eliminate intermediaries," Yakovenko said.

Meanwhile, solana (SOL-USD) tokens are rising around 6% in afternoon trading, as ethereum (ETH-USD) +1.6% rises slightly to $1.09K.

Previously, (June 8) Solana invests up to $100M in South Korean NFT, DeFi projects, virtual gaming.