Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is making some process in China in catching up to demand with delivery waiting times for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China shortened to a period of one week to four weeks.

The electric vehicle maker confirmed the new expected delivery time on its Chinese website to mark the second improvement in less than a month.

There is still a waiting period of 12 to 20 weeks for new buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans as Tesla (TSLA) continues to look to ramp up production and see supply chain snarls clear.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) tacked on 0.23% in premarket trading on Wednesday to land at $278.33.

Sector watch: Earlier on Wednesday, Toyota pledged to invest up to ¥730B ($5.6B) to boost electric car battery production in Japan and the U.S.