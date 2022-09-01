Lukoil chairman dies after falling from hospital window, Russian reports say

Sep. 01, 2022 12:25 PM ETPJSC LUKOIL (LUKOY)LUKFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor53 Comments

Lukoil gas station in Bucuharest, Romania, 2021

vladispas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil (OTC:LUKOY), Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a window in a Moscow hospital, Russian news agencies reported Thursday.

Maganov, who was in a hospital after a heart attack, committed suicide, the TASS news agency said.

He was named chairman in 2020 after previously leading the company's upstream activities.

The company credited Maganov with helping it become a major global oil producer, including by developing new fields in the Caspian and Baltic seas and boosting production in mature fields in West Siberia.

Lukoil (OTC:LUKOY) was the only Russian oil producer to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

