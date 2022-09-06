Binance to convert users' USD Coin balances into exchange's stablecoin BUSD
Sep. 06, 2022 9:00 AM ETBUSD (BUSD-USD), USDC-USD, TUSD-USDUSDT-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will start converting customers' existing balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC-USD), Pax Dollar and True USD (TUSD-USD) into its native stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD-USD), the company said in a recently published statement.
- USDC (USDC-USD) is the second-largest dollar-pegged stablecoin with a market cap of $51.8B, according to data from CoinMarketCap. That's followed by BUSD (BUSD-USD) with a market value of $19.5B. Tether (USDT-USD) is worth $67.5B making it the top dog.
- The so-called BUSD Auto-Conversion, which will take effect on September 29, is intended to "enhance liquidity and capital-efficiency for users," Binance said. On that same day, the company noted it will end trading on spot pairs involving USDC, USDP or TUSD as it phases out rivals.
- The move will not impact user withdrawals, it added.
