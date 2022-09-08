Scott Minerd sees stocks falling another 20% by mid-October

High-profile investor Scott Minerd said Thursday that he expects stocks to fall another 20% by mid-October, citing a historical connection between price-to-earnings ratios for stocks and inflation.

"Since 1960, P/Es have trended lower when #inflation is higher. With YoY core PCE now at 4.6% and S&P500 trading at ~19x, we should see stocks fall another 20% by mid-October ... if historical seasonals mean anything," the chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners tweeted.

Expanding on his position in a subsequent interview with CNBC, Minerd said it was "stark to see the price-to-earnings ratio where it is" during what has historically been the "worst time of the year" for the markets, during September and October.

"Given the recent strength over the last few days, it just appears that people are ignoring the macro backdrop, the monetary policy backdrop, which basically indicates the bear market is intact," he argued.

Minerd noted that his historical comparison looked at trailing P/E, meaning that the condition could be even worse if earnings figures start to come down, which he thinks is possible given that "we may very well already be in a recession."

"I don't see earnings picking up dramatically. And actually, I see some downward pressure on earnings coming out of energy and other sectors where we've had price declines," he said.

Minerd is far from the only high-profile money manager to predict a sharp pullback in stock prices. Michael Burry recently reiterated his opinion that the equity market has yet to hit a bottom.

That said, some investors remain bullish on a longer timeline. See why Dynamic Funds' Noah Blackstein believes that now is the time investors can "make your money ... for the next five years."