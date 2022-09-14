A U.S. federal judge dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit against Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which alleged that the Swiss pharma giant payed kickbacks to doctors via bogus speaker program to promote multiple sclerosis therapy Gilenya, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood — who had dismissed an earlier version of the suit in 2020 for lacking details — in Manhattan noted that former Novartis sales representative Stephen Camburn could not provide enough detail to support his claims, the report added.

Camburn and his lawyer James Miller intend to appeal to the 2nd Circuit.

Camburn filed a lawsuit against Novartis in 2013 under the False Claims Act, through which whistleblowers can sue on behalf of the government and could have a share if or when any damages are allotted. Camburn alleged that the Swiss company paid doctors up to $3.5K to participate as speakers in supposedly educational speaker events to induce them to prescribe and promote Gilenya, the report noted.

Camburn claimed that the events were social in nature and provided no educational value. According to Camburn the program violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and False Claims Act by leading to government health insurance programs being billed for prescriptions mired by kickbacks, the report added.

Gilenya had generated about $555M in sales in Q1, declining -23% Y/Y.