J&J plans $5B stock buyback program; affirms FY22 outlook
Sep. 14, 2022 6:48 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) said its board has authorized to buy back up to $5B worth of common stock.
- The buyback program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time, the company said in a Sept. 14 press release.
- "With our strong cash flow and lowest level of net debt in five years, we have the ability to invest in innovation, grow our dividend, execute strategic acquisitions, and take this action to deliver shareholder returns and drive long-term growth," said CEO Joaquin Duato.
- J&J added that it not expect to incur debt to fund the share repurchase program.
- Outlook:
- The company also reaffirms its full-year 2022 outlook of adjusted operational sales growth of 6.5% - 7.5% (Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $95.53B +1.87% Y/Y). J&J also affirmed its Adjusted Operational EPS outlook to $10.65 to $10.75.
- In July, the company had cut its outlook while reporting Q2 results.
- JNJ +0.85% to $162.70 premarket Sept. 14
