Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is breaking into the metaverse with the launch of two new immersive experiences in the Roblox (RBLX) platform.

The metaverse content will include Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play, which are described as spaces that offer unique interactive content and entertainment for customers. Walmart Land will feature fashion, style, beauty and entertainment items directly to the global Roblox community of over 52M daily users. Walmart’s Universe of Play will be an ultimate virtual toy destination in Roblox to highlight potential holiday gifts for children. The Roblox community can explore the different toy worlds to earn coins for cool virtual goods, or complete challenges to build a personal trophy case, unlock secret codes and more.

Walmart (WMT) may be able to monetize the Roblox presence in the future by selling items directly or charging brands for inclusion.

