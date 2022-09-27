EV maker Atlis Motor Vehicles stock rallies nearly 90% after Nasdaq listing (update)

Sep. 27, 2022 3:35 PM ETAtlis Motor Vehicles Inc - Class A (AMV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) shares rallied nearly 90% over their listing price Tuesday after the EV maker listed its common shares on Nasdaq through a Regulation A financing.

Shares of Atlis opened at $30.11 at around 1:40 p.m. ET. The stock was halted for volatility at $52.01 at 3:13 p.m. ET.

The company offered 1.85M shares priced at $27.50, according to its SEC Form 1-A filing.

The Arizona-based maker of EV work trucks and batteries said in a statement that it had conducted its initial public offering through an SEC Regulation A financing. It added that it had raised in excess of $35M through Regulation A and Regulation CF crowdfunding offerings.

