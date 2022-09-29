Truist Securities started off coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) with a Buy rating.

Analyst Jordan Levy and team believe that while Rivian (RIVN) is only just beginning to make deliveries, the company has been strategically positioning itself, raising sufficient capital, and building out its vertically-integrated ecosystem for over a decade.

"As Rivian pushes through the formidable challenges of ramping 4 different vehicles amidst a historically difficult supply chain backdrop, we believe the market will come to see Rivian not just as a successful EV manufacturer with a powerful partner in Amazon, but as a leading example of a next-generation diversified mobility tech powerhouse."

Naturally, the relationship with Amazon (AMZN) is seen as a big competitive advantage for Rivian in outlasting competitors big and small.

Another positive factor with Rivian (RIVN) identified by Truist is the breadth and depth of Rivian's leadership team. CEO RJ Scaringe is noted to have built the company from the ground up while bringing together a team with expertise spanning the broad range of the company’s business segments.

Truist's price target of $65 on Rivian (RIVN) implies that shares will almost double from their current level.