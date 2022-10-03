Top 10 ETF inflow leaders for Q3

For the third quarter, Wall Street’s top ten exchange traded fund inflow leaders cumulatively pooled together more than $50B, despite declines in the broader market indices.

Of the inflow Q3 leaders, broad spectrum monitoring index funds, fixed income ETFs, and dividend funds all found themselves towards the top of the list.

Together the top 10 inflow leaders attracted $53.77B while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND), S&P 500 (SP500), and Dow (DJI) dropped 3.9%, 5.2%, and 6.5%, respectively.

See below a breakdown of the top ten ETF fund flow leaders through the third quarter:

Top ten ETF Inflow Leaders:

No. 10: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) +$3.04B

No. 9: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) +$3.44B

No. 8: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) +$3.45B

No. 7: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) $3.58B

No. 6: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) +$3.59B

No. 5: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) +$5.61B

No. 4: iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) +5.78B

No. 3: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) +$6.93B

No. 2: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) +$6.99B

No. 1: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$11.36B

Data is per ETF.com.

Year-to-date price action: VEA -29.2%, IEF -15.7%, JEPI -18.5%, SCHD -17.8%, BND -15.2%, IVV -25.2%, GOVT -13.2%, VTI -26.1%, TLT -29%, and VOO -25.2%.

In other ETF flow news, Cathie Wood’s flagship ARKK ETF attracted more than $400M of investor capital in the month of September while at the same time declining by more than 8%.