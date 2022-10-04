JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock has gained 1.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after Citibank analyst Keith Horowitz started a positive catalyst watch on the stock. The action is part of the analyst's refresh of earnings models ahead of Q3 earnings season (set to kick off late next week).

He sees JPM as poised for a Q3 top line beat, which would lead to upward revisions on full-year guidance and sets up a better run-rate in 2023.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) gets upgraded to Buy from Neutral due to limited credit risk, strong return outlook, and capital return capacity. Stock has jumped 3.1% premarket.

And while M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has been a top performer year-to-date, Horowitz downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy as much of its upside seems to be priced in. He also removed it from the firm's U.S. focus list. The stock is up 0.5% in premarket.

Heading into Q3 earnings, he initiated three pair trades — Overweight Wells Fargo (WFC)/Underweight Truist Financial (TFC) as he sees TFC at higher risk of negative EPS revisions; Overweight Comerica (CMA)/Underweight Regions Financial (RF) due to wide discrepancy in implied cost of equity capital (CoE) between the two; Overweight BNY Mellon (BK)/Underweight Northern Trust (NTRS) on greater risk of negative EPS revisions at NTRS.

The analyst closed its Overweight WFC/Underweight U.S. Bancorp (USB) pair trade as thesis on rapidly rising rates benefiting Wells Fargo (WFC) more than USB has largely played out.

