Apple, others required to use USB-C charging port by 2024 as EU passes reform

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other consumer electronics companies will be required to use a USB-C charging port for their devices as the European Union has overwhelmingly passed a reform that requires tech companies to use the charging standard in what it says will reduce costs and electronic waste.

The reform, passed Tuesday, is expected to save consumers $250M, or 250 million Euros per year on what the bloc said were "unnecessary charger purchases" and help remove roughly 11,000 tons of e-waste per year in the EU.

The reform states that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will need to support USB-C charging, while laptops will get a reprieve until 2026.

Other consumer electronics are also covered by the measure, including headphones, handheld video game consoles, e-readers and more.

Due to the wide breath of consumer electronics being touched, Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and other device makers may also be impacted.

"We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past," Parliament’s rapporteur, Alex Agius Saliba, said in a statement. "This future-proof law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone - from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment."

The new rules will not allow older chargers so they can be used on older model devices.

In the past, Apple (AAPL) has said that requiring USB-C charging ports on iPhones -- which use the company's proprietary Lightning connector -- would lead to increase electronics waste and would hamper innovation.

Recent reports indicate that Apple (AAPL) is working on an iPhone that would support USB-C charging and the device could be released as soon as 2023.

The reform passed with 602 members voting in favor, while 13 voted against and 8 abstained.

