TeraWulf increases operating capacity, announces $17M of new capital

Oct. 10, 2022 8:41 AM ETTeraWulf Inc. (WULF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) said Monday it increased its total operating capacity to over 1.6 EH/s at its Lake Mariner facility in New York and announced $17M of new capital.
  • This follows the recent energization of building 1 (50 MW) at the facility. Building 2 (also 50 MW) is on track to be energized by the end of Q4, expanding WULF's expected near-term self-mining operating capacity to 3.8 EH/s.
  • The firm continues to target reaching 5.8 EH/s of operational mining capacity in Q1 2023.
  • WULF announced an ~$9.5M non-brokered private placement and $7.5M of incremental proceeds under its term loan.
  • The firm entered into a securities purchase deal with existing investors for ~$9.5M of stock and warrants to acquire 7.5M additional shares.
  • The warrants, which will have a five-year term, will be exercisable immediately upon issue, in whole or in part, at $1.93/share.
  • WULF also drew an incremental $7.5M of available proceeds under its $50M term loan add-on facility.
  • Net proceeds from the private placement and the incremental debt will be used for bitcoin mining infrastructure and equipment and general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.