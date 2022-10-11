Benchmark upgrades Getty Images to Buy from Hold on attractive valuation

Benchmark Analyst Mark Zgutowicz upgraded Getty Images Holdings (GETY) to Buy from Hold, with a price target of $9.

The company will have an attractive valuation in front of favorable H2 estimates and longer-term fundamentals, supported by a "disciplined expense management practice," according to the analyst.

The agency has reduced the company's 2022/2023 revenue growth estimates by 1.1% and 6.6%, respectively, on a yearly basis. The changes consider persisting foreign exchange headwinds and and incremental macro-driven customer acquisition pressures.

Excluding foreign exchange headwinds, the 2022 revenue growth would have been +8.3% Y/Y, while excluding the incremental even-year topline benefit of $10M in 2022 estimates, the 2023 revenue growth is expected to total +4.6% Y/Y.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the stocks a Hold rating, while the authors give it a Sell rating.

The company's recent earnings results indicate a slowdown in both top and bottom line growth, according to the author Felix Fung.

The current valuation is also extremely stretched when compared to peers and other companies, Fung said.

The sell-side analysts give the stocks a Hold rating on an average, with an average price target of $16.42.

GETY shares were trading +9.25% pre-market.