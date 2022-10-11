BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) third-quarter top line results on Thursday are expected to be dampened as volatile financial markets hinder the world's largest asset manager's fund flows.

Looking at Wall Street Q3 consensus', 10 analysts see BlackRock's (BLK) bottom line at $7.51 a share, implying a Y/Y drop of 31.4%, but unchanged from the previous quarter. BLK's consensus EPS revision trend peaked at the beginning of 2022 and has been downward sloping since.

Six analysts, meanwhile, estimate revenue to be $4.19B, reflecting a nearly 17% slump from a year before, and down from $4.53B in Q2.

The company will be coming off the back of a relatively positive Q2, which was helped by solid origination activity and a consistent level of capital deployment. Even so, the stock dropped almost 20% at the time, compared with the stock market's drop of 16%, according to this chart.

UBS analyst Brennan Hawken, though, downgraded BlackRock (BLK) to Neutral earlier as it faces pressure for its ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) positioning. The downbeat coverage came after the Financial Times reported that Republican-led states yanked $1B from the firm due to their ESG concerns.

Hawken also cited weak bond markets as a significant headwind since 61% of BLK's active assets under management (excluding, multi-asset) is fixed income.

Separately, Evercore analyst Glenn Schorr said that the firm's overall fund flows in August "looks like a 4th straight slow month," following a period of positive flows in 19 of the 20 months prior to that, according to a recent note written to clients.

In a neutral view of the company, SA contributor The Value pendulum justified BlackRock (BLK) shares with a Hold rating as "BLK is at a fair valuation and its growth outlook for the long run is reasonably good," but the firm "might disappoint investors with earnings that fall short of market expectations."

Earlier, SA warned investors that BLK shares are at high risk of performing badly due to decelerating momentum and its overpriced level.