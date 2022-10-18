Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) announced on Tuesday, along with its better-than-expected Q3 results, a realignment of its structure into three main divisions in an effort to make the company more efficient.

The new structure — into Asset & Wealth Management ("AWM"); Global Banking & Markets ("GBM"); and Platform Solutions — will become effective in December, the company said in an email to Seeking Alpha. No executives have left the company due to the reorganization, a company spokesperson said.

Of course with that, the company assigned the management of each unit. Marc Nachmann, currently co-head of the Global Markets division, will become global head of AWM. Julian Salisbury, now global head of Goldman Sachs (GS) Asset Management, becomes AWM's chief investment officer.

Tucker York, currently global co-head of Consumer and Wealth Management, will become global head of Goldman Sachs (GS) Wealth Management; Luke Sarsfield, who is now global co-head of GSAM, will be AWM's chief commercial officer. Laurence Stein, executive VP and COO of GSAM, will be executive vice president and chief operating of AWM.

In GBM, Ashok Varadhan, Dan Dees, and Jim Esposito will serve as global co-heads of the division. Varadhan is currently global co-head of Global Markets division, while Dees and Esposito are currently co-heads of the Investment Banking unit.

Stephanie Cohen, currently global co-head of Consumer and Wealth Management, will serve as global head of Platform Solutions. Hari Moorthy and Peeyush Nahar will become co-chief operating officers of Platform Solutions.

In Goldman's (GS) Q3 slides, the company said its key priorities are growing management fees, maximizing wallet share and growing financing activities, and scaling Platform Solutions to deliver pretax profitability.