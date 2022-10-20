GSK Shingrix provides at least 10 years of protection versus shingles in aged 50, above

GSK (NYSE:GSK) on Wednesday said its vaccine Shingrix was able to provide at least a decade of protection against shingles (herpes zoster) after initial vaccination in in adults aged 50 years and above.

The British pharma giant reported interim results from a long-term follow-up (LTFU) study ZOSTER-049 ((ZOE-LTFU)), an extension from two phase 3 clinical trials — ZOE-50 and ZOE-70.

In the interim analysis conducted over the >4 years of LTFU, representing up to 10 years since immunization (average: from 5.6 years to 9.6 years post-vaccination), vaccine efficacy was 81.6%, GSK added.

The company said that from 1 month post-second dose in those initial studies up to year 10 post-vaccination (mean: 9.6 years post-vaccination), efficacy was 89.0%.

Vaccine efficacy was 97% in people 50 years and above and 91% in adults 70 years and above over a follow-up period of about four years, GSK noted.

The company added that 7,413 participants were enrolled in the study's safety group, of which 60.7% were female and 39.3% were male.

The ZOE-LTFU study, which follows participants from the ZOE-50 and ZOE-70 trials for an additional six years, is ongoing and will continue to evaluate efficacy and safety of the vaccine, according to the company.

Shingles is a viral infection which causes a painful rash. The infection is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chicken pox.

GSK noted that the Recombinant Zoster Vaccine (RZV) is the first approved shingles vaccine to combine a non-live antigen with GSK's adjuvant.