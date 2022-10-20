BancFirst stock erases session losses after Q3 earnings beat on margin expansion

Oct. 20, 2022 6:05 PM ETBancFirst Corporation (BANF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) stock climbed 4.2% in Thursday after-hours trading, wiping out its losses seen during the day, after its third-quarter earnings surpassed the average Wall Street estimate.

Q3 performance was driven by "both margin expansion as a result of continued fed tightening and solid loan growth," said CEO David Harlow. "Non-Interest income expanded across most all major categories led by the return of sweep fees as interest rates have increased."

Q3 EPS of $1.65 topped the consensus estimate of $1.52 and rose from $1.34 in Q2 and $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest income was $100.95M in Q3, up from $86.87M in the prior quarter and $80.19M in Q3 2021. In turn, net interest margin came in at 3.48% vs. 3.05% in Q2 and 3.09% a year before.

Noninterest income mounted to $49.3M from $42.6M in Q2 and $39.79M in Q3 of last year. Noninterest expense of $79.08M increased from $73.72M in Q2 and $70.2M in Q3 2021.

Return on average stockholders' equity stood at 18.13% compared with 15.14% in Q2 and 13.42% in Q3 a year earlier.

Tangible book value of $30.20 per share vs. $29.90 in Q2 and $30.04 in the year-ago period.

Earlier, BancFirst GAAP EPS of $1.65, revenue of $150.27M.

