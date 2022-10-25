Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) most significant risks for investors are related to its output of the 737 MAX jet, which many countries had grounded after two fatal crashes, according to stock analysts at Citi. On Monday, they lowered their earnings estimates for the aircraft maker, which is due to report Q3 results on Oct. 26.

“Although there tends to be more focus on the wide bodies [such as the 787], our analysis suggests 737 MAX is the main value driver,” Charles J. Armitage, analyst at Citi, said in an Oct. 24 report.

Boeing’s stock may lose value if the company isn’t able to ramp up production of the 737 MAX, the bank said. Two versions of the single-aisle aircraft, the shorter MAX 7 and longer MAX 10, face a year-end deadline to be certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for meeting safety standards. The requirements were developed in response to two fatal crashes of the earlier 737 MAX 8.

MAX jets that aren’t certified by the end of December would be required to undergo a potentially costly and prolonged overhaul of their cockpits, unless Boeing receives an extension from Congress. Boeing CEO David Calhoun last month said he expected the 737 MAX 7 to be certified by the deadline, but FAA officials later indicated the jet was at risk of not doing so.

Citi had assumed that Boeing’s longer-term deliveries of 737s would reach 50 a month, but uncertainties with its certification in the United States and the MAX 10’s competitiveness with Airbus’s A321 are significant risks.

Another unknown is how soon China will permit airlines to fly the 737 in the country, where it remains grounded. Trade tensions between the United States and China have added to the unclear outlook.

Citi estimated that gross margins for the 737 had peaked in 2018 at more than 25% but declined after the plane was grounded, resulting in compensation payments and lower prices. Gross margins on the 737 can return to 22.5% unless Boeing keeps prices low to win orders, the bank said.

Boeing's stock has declined 32% this year, compared with a 21% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Boeing (BA) as a Buy on the company's possibility for higher earnings.