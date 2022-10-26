Wingstop rallies 10% after comparable sales, margins dazzle

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) soared in early trading after reporting sales growth of 17.7% in Q3 with 40 net restaurant opening factoring in.

Total domestic stores comparable sales growth of 6.9% during the quarter smashed the consensus estimate for +1.72%.

Notably, Wingstop (WING) pointed out that the majority of the growth during the quarter was driven by an increase in transactions, which it said is a demonstration of the momentum and underlying health of our business. Digital sales accounted for 62% of all sales during the quarter.

As a percentage of company-owned restaurant sales, cost of sales decreased to 77.2% from 86.3% in the prior year comparable period. The decrease was primarily driven by food, beverage and packaging costs benefiting from a 42.7% decrease in the cost of bone-in chicken wings as compared to the prior year period. That benefit was partially offset by the opening of eight restaurants in the New York City market since the prior year comparable period, which are noted to have higher rent and other operating costs.

Guidance: The restaurant operator boosts guidance for EPS to between $1.61 and $1.63 vs. $1.55 to $1.57 prior. Low-single digit domestic same store sales growth is anticipated and net system-wide restaurant openings of between 225 to 235 units vs. 220 to 235.

Shares of Wingstop (WING) rallied 10.42% in premarket action on Wednesday.