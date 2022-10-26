New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shares have slipped 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading after the bank's Q3 earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations. By comparison, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) rose +0.6%.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.31, a penny shy of the average analyst estimate, dropped from $0.35 in Q2 and was unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q3 net interest income of $326M, trailing the $336.4M Visible Alpha consensus, declined from $359M in Q2 and increased from $318M in Q3 2021. The company said higher interest rates led to an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities along with higher cost of funds. On a linked-quarter basis, the average cost of funds increased 49 basis points to 1.41%.

Total revenue of $343M, missing the $354.5M consensus, fell 9% Q/Q and rose 3% Y/Y.

Q3 pre-provision net revenue, excluding merger-related expenses, was $211M, better than the $199.1M Visible Alpha consensus. It fell from $243M in Q2 and rose 3% from the year-ago quarter.

In April 2021, NYCB agreed to acquire Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in an all-stock deal that was valued at $2.6B at the time. That deal hasn't closed yet. Earlier this month, the deal spread widened after a report that the Department of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagstar over allegations of racial discrimination. The companies provided no further information on pending merger in NYCB's earnings call.

