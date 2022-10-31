Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st, before market open.

EPD beat estimates for Q2 adjusted earnings and revenues, while announcing three organic growth projects to support ongoing production growth in the Permian Basin.

However, Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded shares earlier this month, saying a weakening of natural gas liquids and petrochemical fundamentals "underpin negative TPH estimate revisions and bring valuation closer to middle of the pack vs. large-cap peers."

On the other hand, a recent SA contributor analysis suggests EPD has been benefiting from growing volumes in the Permian Basin over the past year and looks highly likely to continue this growth over the next few years.

Another analysis noted EPD offers a low risk profile with an impressive collection of assets, strong management, high yield and attractive valuation to investors.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.82B (+27.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EPD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.