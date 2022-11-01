Varonis Systems plunges 35% on 'disaster' results and outlook

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares plunged as much as 35% Tuesday Wall Street turned its back on the enterprise data management and security tech company following what one analyst called a "disaster" of an earnings report and outlook.

Late Monday, Varonis (VRNS) turned in a third-quarter profit of $0.05 a share, on revenue of $123.3M, which fell short of analysts' estimates for earnings of $0.06 a share, on $124.4M. Speaking on a conference call, Varonis' (VRNS) Chief Executive Yaki Faitelson said "the continued effect of the war in the Ukraine, the energy crisis and general economic slowdown were more impactful than we expected" upon the company's business.

And while Varonis' (VRNS) report disappointed investors, the company's fourth-quarter forecast didn't do it (VRNS) any favors, either.

The company said that it expects fourth-quarter earnings of $0.17 to $0.18 a share, on revenue in a range of $139M to $142M, while Wall Street analysts forecast earnings of $0.22 a share on $155.6M in revenue.

Varonis (VRNS) also slashed its full-year outlook, and now expects earnings for all of 2022 of between $0.14 and $0.15 a share, on revenue of $470M to $473M. Analysts estimate Varonis (VRNS) will earn $0.21 a share on almost $488M in revenue for its fiscal year.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives used Varonis' (VRNS) report and outlook to cut his rating on the company's stock to neutral from outperform, and took down his price target to $20 a share from $40. Ives called Varonis' (VRNS) report a "disaster" and said there is just too much confusion going on with the company right now.

"[Varonis] has gone through some company specific challenges the last six months citing Russia headwinds and European challenges," Ives said. "This quarter felt like the company was blaming softness on everything except the weather."

Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors both still have consensus buy ratings on Varonis' (VRNS) stock, while Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, puts a hold rating on the company's shares.