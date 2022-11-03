Restaurant Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.16, revenue of $1.73B beats by $70M
Nov. 03, 2022
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)
- Restaurant Brands press release (NYSE:QSR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $1.73B (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Consolidated system-wide sales grow 14%, including 12% at Popeyes, 13% at Tim Hortons and 14% at Burger King.
- Global comparable sales accelerate to 9%, led by 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and 15% at Burger King International.
- Digital sales grow 26% year-over-year to approximately $3.4B.
- "While we currently include results from our franchised restaurants in Russia within reported key business metrics, we do not expect to generate any profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022. During the third quarter, these restaurants had an estimated $12 million, or 2%, negative impact on our year-over-year organic adjusted EBITDA growth."
