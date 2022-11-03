FuboTV Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2022
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4th, before market open..
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $213.3M (+36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FUBO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.
