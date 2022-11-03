El Pollo Loco Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.02, revenue of $119.88M beats by $4.13M
Nov. 03, 2022 4:52 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco press release (NASDAQ:LOCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $119.88M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.13M.
- System-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 3.8%.
- Income from operations was $6.9 million compared to $14.2 million.
- Restaurant contribution was $12.8 million, or 12.4% of company-operated restaurant revenue, compared to $20.4 million, or 20.4% of company-operated restaurant revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $11.6 million, compared to $18.9 million.
- FY 2022 Guidance: The opening of four new company-owned restaurants and seven to nine new franchised restaurants.
- Capital spend of $19.0 - $22.0 million
- Pro forma income tax rate of 26.5%.
