Hot Stocks: TWLO, NET plunge on earnings news; COIN, CRSR climb

In a choppy overall session on Friday, earnings news represented a prominent catalyst for individual stocks. This included Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Cloudflare (NET), which both dropped following the release of their quarterly reports.

On the other end of the spectrum, Coinbase (COIN) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR) both rose following the announcement of their financial figures.

Decliners

Twilio (TWLO) dropped sharply in the wake of its quarterly report. The company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for Q3 but issued a disappointing Q4 forecast.

The provider of communication tools predicted Q4 sales of $995M to $1.005B. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $1.07B. Based on the forecast, TWLO retreated 36% during midday trading.

Earnings news also prompted selling in Cloudflare (NET). Shares of the internet security company fell more than 21%, despite Q3 results that topped expectations. The slide came as the company's forecast was deemed "disappointingly in line" by analysts.

Gainers

Coinbase (COIN) pushed higher following the announcement of a mixed Q3 earnings report. Shares advanced about 3% in midday action.

The cryptocurrency exchange missed projections with its headline numbers, with both its top and bottom lines coming in below expectations. However, investors focused on some bright spots in the report, including a shrinking adjusted EBITDA loss and an increase in interest income.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) represented another standout intraday gainer. Shares of the provider of gaming gear like headsets and keyboards rose 12% after it returned to an EBITDA profit for the latest quarter.

CRSR reported a smaller-than-expected decline in its Q3 sales. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA came in as a profit of $10.1M, compared to a loss of $11M in Q2. In the same period last year, the firm posted an adjusted EBITDA profit of $27.6M.

