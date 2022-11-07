Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU), a biopharma targeting cancer, added 19% pre-market Monday as the company is set to face an FDA Advisory Committee meeting this week regarding its marketing application for the oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin.

The regulator has just published the briefing documents on sabizabulin ahead of the Nov. 09 meeting of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee.

In their review, the FDA staff has identified multiple uncertainties related to the data from Study 902 that the company used for its emergency use authorization (EUA) application for sabizabulin.

While the trial met the primary goal, the issues such as high placebo mortality rate as a whole found "in a small trial which is more vulnerable to imbalances raise questions about the results," the FDA reviewers wrote.

"We ask the AC panel to consider these uncertainties together and how they affect the interpretation of the mortality data," they added, acknowledging that "none of the issues alone invalidate the mortality benefit observed in Study 902."

The FDA's AdCom panels issue non-binding recommendations. However, the regulator usually follows them before making a final decision on authorizations.

VERU shares fell on Sep. 07 after the FDA first scheduled the meeting to discuss the EUA application on Oct. 06. However, several days later, the agency postponed the meeting to November.