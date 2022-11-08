Global Ship Lease Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.77 (+1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $148.67M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
