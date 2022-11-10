Bitcoin, ether pare some losses after cooler October inflation

The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD), erased some of this week's losses in Thursday morning trading after October's inflation print came in cooler than expected, prompting increased speculation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at a slower pace.

As of around 10:00 a.m. ET, bitcoin (BTC-USD) slipped 0.3% to $17.58K in the past day, up from as low as $15.66K in the prior session, but down from $20.86K at the start of the week. Crypto investors appear to be partly shaking off their concerns about crypto exchange FTX's liquidity crisis and the potential ripple effects throughout the crypto ecosystem. Ether (ETH-USD) gained 7.5% to $1.31K in the past day compared with the $1.09K trough on November 9 and $1.58K at November 7.

Headline inflation for October rose 0.4% M/M and 7.7% Y/Y versus September's +0.4% and +8.2%, respectively. That had traders boosting their bets for a slower rate hike at the Federal Reserve's December gathering. As such, CME's FedWatch tool showed that traders priced in a 80.6% chance for a 50-basis-point increase compared with a 56.8% probability a day ago. Recall Fed policymakers lifted the central bank's benchmark rate by 75 bps in the past four meetings, marking the current rate-hiking cycle the most aggressive one since the 1980s.

Note that Fed officials, including central banking leader Jerome Powell, had already signaled that they expect the pace of rate hikes to slow, though the ultimate level of rates could be even higher than they previously projected. Earlier, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he sees the Fed slowing its pace of rate hikes in the coming months, "in light of the cumulative tightening we have achieved."

With digital tokens trimming their losses, crypto-related stocks changed hands deep in the green, with MicroStrategy (MSTR) +10.1%, Coinbase Global (COIN) +11%, Greenidge Generation (GREE) +13.8%, and Core Scientific (CORZ) +12.5% making the biggest upside moves. The bullish swings also came in the wake of soaring equities across the board as well as tumbling Treasury yields.

Seeking Alpha contributor Nathan Aisenstadt assessed how a potential slowdown in the Fed's rate increases in 2023 could result in increased crypto interest.