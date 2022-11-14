Calliditas Therapeutics GAAP EPS of SEK 0.21, revenue of SEK 260.1M
Nov. 14, 2022 3:51 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT), CLTEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Calliditas Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:CALT): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK 0.21.
- Revenue of SEK 260.1M (+31.2% Y/Y).
- Cash amounted to SEK 736.2M and SEK 1,163.8M as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- "We expect to achieve net sales from TARPEYO for the year of between $35 - 40m, which aligns with our internal plans for 2022. We also expect to see significant continued growth in 2023 as nephrologists become more familiar with the clinical data, access becomes more streamlined, and as topline data from the Part B of the NefIgArd trial becomes available."
