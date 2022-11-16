Mall retail stocks slide after Target warns on gloomy holiday quarter

Target (NYSE:TGT) fell sharply on Wednesday after the retailer's Q3 earnings report caught investors off-guard with Walmart blowing out expectations just a day before. On Wall Street, the read-through is that Target had much more exposure to consumer discretionary spending and did not see the same trade-down effect as the Bentonville giant.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez said TGT was one of the most controversial stocks in its coverage group, but still did not anticipate it would cut margin expectations in half. "We believe this performance will call into question the margin recovery story for next yr, though mgmt has called out $2-3BN in savings it believes it can achieve over the next three yrs," he warned.

Meanwhile, MKM Partners warned the pressure is on Target (TGT) with the holiday quarter already off to a rough start. "If TGT can’t clear remaining excess inventory during the heightened Holiday shopping period, then next year’s numbers are likely too high as well," noted analyst Bill Kirk.

Quo Vadis analyst John Zolidis said there is probably no reason to expect TGT shares to rebound with it seemingly at the mercy of outside forces rather than the master of its surroundings. "We also think it's premature to try to call a positive inflection in the consumer, when all signs point to things getting worse before they get better," he added. However, long-term investors are expected to make out fine due to TGT's ability to thrive when the environment shifts.

Shares of Target (TGT) were down 11.8% at 12:20 p.m. after paring an earlier drop of 17%.

Sector watch: Mall stocks fell with Target after the sales warning for the holiday quarter created a ripple of worry on downward guidance revisions. Decliners included Nordstrom (JWN) -10.2%, Macy's (M) -8.4%, Kohl's (KSS) -8.0%, Express (EXPR) -7.4%, Gap (GPS) -6.7%, Burlington Stores (BURL) -6.5%, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) -5.9%. Victoria's Secret (VSCO) -5.5%, Urban Outfitters (URBN) -5.5%, Tilly's (TLYS) -5.4%.