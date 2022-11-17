Crypto exchange Binance halts deposits of USDT, USDC stablecoins on Solana network
Nov. 17, 2022 11:55 AM ETTether USD (USDT-USD), USDC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Binance has temporarily suspended deposits of tether (USDT-USD) and USD Coin (USDC-USD) stablecoins on the solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, the cryptocurrency exchange said Thursday in a blog post.
- It didn't specify the reasons behind the sudden move, though it's important to note that solana (SOL-USD) has a close connection with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. SOL tokens have dropped some 85% since the FTX chaos started over a week ago, changing hands at $13.51 at the time of writing.
- At the same time, rival exchange OKX said it delisted Circle's USDC (USDC-USD) and Tether's USDT (USDT-USD) on solana effective November 17, according to a release.
- Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, meanwhile, reassured that USDC (USDC-USD) on solana, which is natively issued by Circle, "is functioning fine," he wrote in a Twitter post. "Not clear what the motivations are for exchange actions, which are disappointing."
- Neither Binance nor OKX immediately responded to Seeking Alpha's request for comments.
- Last week, (Nov. 9) Crypto.com paused deposits and withdrawals of USDC and USDT on the solana network.
