The union representing JetBlue Airways’ (NASDAQ:JBLU) pilots are urging management to ink a new contract ahead of an expected merger with Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

“While JetBlue management looks toward a merger, JetBlue pilots must first receive the contract they have earned,” Capt. Chris Kenney, chair of the JetBlue unit of the Airline Pilots Association said on Friday. “It is completely reasonable for JetBlue to deliver compensation improvements before the end of the year—just as JetBlue pilots delivered for JetBlue over the past several years.”

Kenney added that he expects a deal to be reached in December as the airline and the union anticipate two additional bargaining sessions in the month. Earlier in November, United Airlines pilots represented by the same union “overwhelmingly rejected” a deal offered by the major airline.

“It’s way past time for the CEOs of these companies to recognize our contributions when they come to the bargaining table. Like passengers, pilots have had enough. Today, we face new threats, like airlines that are overscheduling and trying to circumvent airline safety regulations, all on top of record flight delays and cancellations,” the union said in a statement commenting on the many contract negotiations underway at major airlines in early November. “Despite a strong recovery and significant profits, airlines continue to ignore the simple reality that their business plans won’t fly without the pilots onboard.”

JetBlue’s ground workers also recently moved toward unionization.