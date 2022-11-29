Halliburton should take equity stake in Chart Industries, Citi analyst says

Nov. 29, 2022 2:17 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL), GTLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Oil pumpjacks in silhouette at sunset

guvendemir

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) should buy an equity stake in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to help expand its new energy business, Citi analyst Scott Gruber said; investors seem to like the idea, sending both stocks +3.8% in Tuesday's trading.

Chart Industries (GTLS) "has a great new strategy but needs cash to fund the recently announced $4.4B acquisition of Howden [and] HAL has cash (~$2B) and is set to generate more (~$2.5B forecast through year-end 2023 post-dividend) but would benefit from a more compelling new energy strategy," Gruber wrote, arguing Halliburton (HAL) should provide funding for the deal in exchange for a stake in the new company, suggesting $1.5B in cash and stock for ~23%.

The analyst noted Chart (GTLS) shares are down 45% since the Howden announcement, "as the market frowned upon the uncertain financing structure and more importantly the leverage at close of over 5x ex-synergies."

Halliburton (HAL) has made it "sufficiently clear that a clear-cut capital allocation policy is on the cards and is to be announced imminently," Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.