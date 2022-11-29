Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) should buy an equity stake in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) to help expand its new energy business, Citi analyst Scott Gruber said; investors seem to like the idea, sending both stocks +3.8% in Tuesday's trading.

Chart Industries (GTLS) "has a great new strategy but needs cash to fund the recently announced $4.4B acquisition of Howden [and] HAL has cash (~$2B) and is set to generate more (~$2.5B forecast through year-end 2023 post-dividend) but would benefit from a more compelling new energy strategy," Gruber wrote, arguing Halliburton (HAL) should provide funding for the deal in exchange for a stake in the new company, suggesting $1.5B in cash and stock for ~23%.

The analyst noted Chart (GTLS) shares are down 45% since the Howden announcement, "as the market frowned upon the uncertain financing structure and more importantly the leverage at close of over 5x ex-synergies."

Halliburton (HAL) has made it "sufficiently clear that a clear-cut capital allocation policy is on the cards and is to be announced imminently," Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.