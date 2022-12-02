Plans by Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) to deploy a massive fleet of satellites were approved Thursday by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, allowing the company to launch 7,500 of a proposed constellation of nearly 30,000 satellites.

The FCC said SpaceX (SPACE) may operate these next generation Starlink Gen 2 satellites at three altitudes between 326 miles and 332 miles, but it is deferring "action on the remainder of SpaceX's application at this time."

The FCC said in its approval order that its action "will bring next generation satellite broadband to Americans nationwide" and "will enable worldwide satellite broadband service, helping to close the digital divide on a global scale."

Rival satellite company Viasat (VSAT) had asked the FCC to deny SpaceX's (SPACE) request on concerns over a heightened risk of in-orbit collisions among satellites.

Amazon's (AMZN) Kuiper Systems also had objected, telling regulators the SpaceX (SPACE) expansion "would pose serious risks to space safety and competition."

SpaceX (SPACE) reportedly is raising capital in a new funding round that values the company at more than $150B.