Despite reporting better-than-expected financials for Q3 2022, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) dropped ~5% pre-market Friday after the cloud-based software solution provider set its outlook below the consensus.

Exceeding its forecast, Veeva (VEEV) reported $552.4M revenue for the third quarter, indicating ~16% YoY growth as subscription services revenues climbed ~16% YoY to $441.6M.

However, operating income dropped ~9% YoY to $121.4M while non-GAAP operating income climbed ~10% YoY to $219.5M as the adj. operating margin stood at ~40%.

Meanwhile, net income rose ~2% YoY to $108.5M, and non-GAAP net income exceeded expectations to reach $183.2M with ~16% YoY growth.

“Despite the difficult macro environment, we continue to execute well. Our innovation engine is strong and our strategic partnerships with the industry are increasing,” Chief Executive Peter Gassner noted during the earnings call.

However, the company set its outlook for the fourth quarter below Wall Street forecasts indicating $551M – $553M in revenue and $1.05 adj. fully diluted net income per share compared to $557M and $1.08 in the consensus, respectively.

The forecast for full-year implied $2,143M – $2,145M revenue and $4.19 adj. fully diluted net income per share compared to $2.15B and $4.15 in the consensus, respectively.

Commenting on the results, KeyBanc analyst Scott Schoenhaus with an Overweight rating on Veeva (VEEV), noted that despite the modest Q3 beat, the forecast for Q4 billings, revenue, and operating profits stood slightly below expectations.

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach who has an Equal Weight rating on the stock offered similar views. According to the analyst, Q3 was in line with expectations, but the company set its Q4 revenue guidance 1% below consensus, and EPS was $0.02 lower.

“The big surprise was Veeva’s announcement that it’s moving the Commercial CRM business off of Salesforce and on to Vault,” Hettenbach added.

However, Gassner ruled out concerns. “….I think overall for customers, this is a positive that simplifies their landscape,” he said.