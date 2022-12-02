Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Friday rose about 3% to an eight-month high after a news report said the airplane maker is about to receive an order for dozens of 787 Dreamliners from United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).

The carrier and Boeing (BA) may reach an agreement valued at billions of dollars as soon as this month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boeing in August delivered its first 787 since May 2021, when it had halted output to fix manufacturing flaws. The 787, a hit product because of its fuel efficiency, makes long-haul flights more profitable for airlines.

The wide-body jet has a list price of about $300 million before discounts, the Journal reported, citing Boeing's (BA) publicly available prices.

United (UAL), Boeing (BA) and rival planemaker Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) declined to comment to the newspaper, which said deals for new aircraft can fall through.

Boeing's (BA) stock this year has fallen 12%, compared with a 15% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index (SP500).