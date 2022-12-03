Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is said ready to battle for its planned $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) if the Federal Trade Commission files a lawsuit to block the transaction.

The make of the Xbox gaming console hasn't discussed a potential remedy with the FTC as the regulator's staff is finishing its probe into the deal and is expected to make a recommendation to commissioners soon, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday, which cited a person familiar.

Microsoft (MSFT) is said to be preparing to defend itself in court if the antitrust regulator files a lawsuit to block the mega deal, according to Bloomberg. The latest update comes after Politico reported earlier this month that the FTC is likely to file a suit to block the transaction.

The Xbox maker has informed regulators about talks with Sony (SONY) that would allow its popular "Call of Duty" game to be available on Sony's (SONY) PlayStation for ten years, though hasn't formally made a remedy offer as the review is not at that stage, Bloomberg reported.

On Thursday Activision Blizzard (ATVI) was added to Wedbush's Best Ideas List with the firm expecting the game maker's sale to Microsoft (MSFT) "highly" likely to be completed within the next six months.