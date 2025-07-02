TechOn the MoveTesla snaps six straight sessions of lossesJul. 02, 2025 4:01 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) StockBy: Tiyashi Datta, SA News Editor2 CommentsPlay(2min) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares snapped six straight sessions of losses on Wednesday, as the stock closed over 4% higher to $315.06. Earlier in the day, Tesla announced that it has delivered 384,122 vehicles in the second quarter to miss the consensus Recommended For YouAbout TSLA StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgTSLA--Tesla, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News