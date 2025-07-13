The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing (NYSE:BA) have privately issued communications stating that the fuel control switch locks found on various Boeing aircraft, including the 787, don’t pose a safety risk, Reuters reported Sunday, citing document reviews and sources familiar with the
FAA, Boeing say fuel switch locks on jets are safe amid Air India probe: Reuters
Recommended For You
About BA Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|BA
|-
|-
|The Boeing Company