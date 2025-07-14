Musk hints Tesla shareholders may decide on xAI investment

Jul. 14, 2025 2:09 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, SPACE StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor9 Comments
Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to poll shareholders on whether to invest in xAI, Elon Musk said after the Wall Street Journal reported SpaceX (SPACE) was prepared to funnel $2 billion into the Grok chatbot developer.

Responding to a post on X, Musk

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
SPACE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News