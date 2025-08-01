European markets in red as new Trump tariffs trigger wave of risk-off sentiment

Aug. 01, 2025 4:28 AM ETEuro / US Dollar (EUR:USD), USD:EUR, GF, EWG, FXB, DAX, EWU, EWI, EWQ, UKX, FKU, FGM, GREK, EWUS, FLGB, FLGR, GBP:USD, USD:GBP, CAC:INDBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
Global Business Strategy on Digital Display

Tom Werner

London (UKX) -0.66%

Manufacturing PMI rose to a 6-month high of 48 points in July from 47.70 points in June.

Germany (DAX:IND) -1.51%

France (CAC:IND) -1.57%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 (STOXX) fell over 1% on Friday following the Trump administration's

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EUR:USD--
Euro / US Dollar
USD:EUR--
US Dollar / Euro
GF--
New Germany Fund Inc.
EWG--
iShares MSCI Germany ETF
FXB--
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust ETF
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News