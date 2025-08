Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock slumped despite second-quarter financial results that surpassed Wall Street expectations and stock buybacks, amid reduced margins.

Shares were -5.73% Friday pre-market to $88.76.

The TV streaming platform posted Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.07, which beats by $0.23, and revenue of $1.11B (+14.6% Y/Y), which beats