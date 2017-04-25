Tesla's Hidden $4 Billion Liability

When Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) proposed to acquire SolarCity in 2016 the prospectus relied on the company's balance sheet to prove the deal was a no-brainer. Indeed, despite ongoing losses and cash deficits the balance sheet actually looked pretty healthy. Tesla was to acquire nearly $8 billion in assets with only $5 billion in corresponding liabilities. With an estimated purchase price of $2.6 billion, Tesla would get good value for its money.

The most important element in SolarCity's assets are obviously the "solar energy systems, leased and to be leased," which, at the time, were valued at $5.2 billion. Debt stood at a little more than $3 billion.

Back then I wrote a few articles about SolarCity arguing that the $5.2 billion in solar energy systems would not necessarily generate $5.2 billion in future cash flows. The number on the balance sheet rather reflected what it had cost the company to build these assets. Not what they were worth, which is how much cash they would generate.

But focused as I was on finding the missing link between the poor financial results and an apparently healthy looking balance sheet, I have to admit I overlooked the most obvious question, which is: how did this company, which had never generated a profit, manage to spend $5.2 billion on building these assets, assuming only $3 billion in debt? Where did the money come from?

Variable Interest Entities

The answer to this question is in the Variable Interest Entities (VIEs) which SolarCity's subsidiaries have created to build out the portfolio. These VIEs are special funds in which outside investors participate. Each VIE owns a specific set of solar installations and the corresponding contracts with lease customers.

The use of Variable Interest Entities is a common practice in the solar leasing business. Their purpose is to benefit from government incentives which are rewarded in the form of tax credits. If SolarCity was the owner of the systems, it would, due to a persistent lack of profits, not be able to use these credits.

Therefore businesses like SolarCity cooperate with profitable companies who do pay taxes. The VIEs are structured in such a way that the other company starts out as the owner of the systems so it can fully benefit from the tax credits. Normal practice is that this ownership is later shifted toward the solar company, so the investment partner can get out as soon as it has reached an expected return.

The "Variable Interest" in the name of the structure refers to the fact that the interest of both partners in the fund varies over time.

Page 77 of SolarCity's annual report gives an overview of the 47 funds which SolarCity and its subsidiaries have created.

The right column in the table shows that nearly $4 billion of SolarCity's solar energy systems are owned by Variable Interest Entities.

Consolidation

A special aspect of these VIEs is that SolarCity has to fully consolidate them in its financial statements, even if the outside investors put in most of the money. The reason is that SolarCity is considered to be the beneficial owner of these constructions. Being the beneficial owner sounds promising but here the definition has more to do with the fact that SolarCity is responsible for running the business than it has to do with the prospects on getting most of the money.

The table above also shows how much money the outside investors contributed, which is nearly as much as the value of the assets. This makes sense as the outside investors are supposed to be the owners of the VIEs at the start in order to be able to get the tax credits from building the systems.

Important to notice: The $4 billion these investors put in is no debt assumed by SolarCity. It is capital which the investors have contributed to the VIEs in order to obtain nearly 100% ownership.

Each VIE is run like a company with its own assets, debt, revenue and costs. On page 78 of its annual report SolarCity shows what the balance sheet of all VIEs combined looks like:

It's this combined balance sheet that SolarCity has to consolidate in its own balance sheet.

As shown in the table above, the $4 billion in solar energy systems which are owned by the VIEs are fully consolidated in the balance sheet of the beneficial owner, which is SolarCity.

The table also shows the VIEs have assumed over $500 million in debt, which is also consolidated in SolarCity's balance sheet.

But what the table does not show is the $4 billion which have been contributed by the investors. The money is equity to the VIEs, so for the VIEs it's no liability.

The effect of the consolidation is that SolarCity's balance sheet increases with $4 billion, leaving the contributions of the investors as some sort of hidden liability.

It is hidden because it is not shown on SolarCity's balance sheet.

But to SolarCity it is a form of liability because the company has to make sure these investors will get their money back and earn a decent return on the $4 billion.

Three consequences

Does this mean SolarCity is "cooking the books"?

Not really. The way they consolidate the VIEs is explained in "Basis of Presentation and Principles of Consolidation" on page 45 of the annual report and follows general accounting principles for VIEs.

When they present the consolidated balance sheet on page 40, they once again add an explanation:

SolarCity Corporation's, or the Company's, consolidated assets as of December 31, 2016 and 2015 included $4,133,472 and $2,866,882, respectively, of assets of variable interest entities, or VIEs, that can only be used to settle obligations of the VIEs.

But the fact that the company doesn't own these assets and that they are only on the balance sheet for accounting purposes has some serious consequences which should not be overlooked.

When Tesla showed SolarCity's balance sheet to calculate a fair value in its prospectus, it forgot to mention that $4 billion of these assets were owned by VIEs and that the proceeds from these assets would be used to settle the obligations of the funds to its outside investors. From a liabilities perspective: apart from the $3 billion in debt, the company had another $4 billion in hidden debt which did not show up on the balance sheet. Either way there was a $4 billion error in the prospectus in the calculation of the fair value of SolarCity.

It also means that SolarCity can only rely on the remaining solar systems (nearly $2 billion at the end of 2016) to service its debt, which stood at $3.5 billion on December 31. As shown in the table above $562 million of debt is held by the VIEs and is as such consolidated in the balance sheet. So it makes sense to assume that this $562 million, which is part of the $3.5 billion, will be serviced by the VIEs. The other non-recourse debt is related to the nearly $2 billion in other solar systems on the balance sheet and will have to be serviced by these other projects.

There is of course one more consequence: Since Telsa acquired SolarCity, Tesla is now also showing the solar systems on its balance sheet, with the effect described above still in place. Tesla also explains the principles of consolidation in its annual report but for some reason they did not feel the need to add the extra explanation on the page with its balance sheet. Take a quick peek at Tesla's balance sheet and you will see $4 billion in assets which are in reality owned by the VIEs and are only on Tesla's balance sheet for accounting purposes. We feel Tesla should add a note to its balance sheet explaining this reality, just like SolarCity did.

Confidential Treatment Order

The good news is Tesla can still make money from the VIEs. If the $4 billion in assets manage to generate $6 billion in cash flows and the outside investors are happy with $5 billion, the company gets the remaining $1 billion. The fact is we don't know the specifics of the agreements that have been made in the VIEs as SolarCity has never disclosed them. They have always considered their financial engineering to be a competitive advantage and have therefore been granted the right not to publish the specific terms. Therefore it is impossible to predict whether Tesla will make any money on the VIEs or not.

The annual report does mention a few warnings that the company may be forced to contribute extra capital to the VIEs to make sure investors get the returns they have been guaranteed. But that could be just a risk factor like there are many others in an annual report. Without specifics of the deal it is impossible to make a prediction of what the cash distributions will be.

One thing we do know is that before SolarCity gets any money from the VIEs, there are a lot of costs the company has to address, like maintenance and administration.

Another special feature of SolarCity's VIEs is that they apparently haven't made a specific agreement about shifting the ownership from the outside investors to the company, which, as we have explained above, is expected for such projects.

Page 77 says:

Generally, the Company's subsidiary has the option to acquire the fund investor's interest in the fund for an amount based on the market value of the fund or the formula specified in the contractual agreements.

Leaving the option to buy out the investors open has been an ingenious move as it is exactly because of this reason that there isn't a liability to show on the balance sheet.

Conclusion

Dissecting Tesla's financials may ruin one's appetite for investment.