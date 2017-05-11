Check Point Software Technologies: Post-Earnings Valuation

Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $121, which is a 15% premium to the current price of $105.

Source: Reuters

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported better-than-expected earnings for the consecutive straight quarter, primarily due to strong subscription sales and introduction of innovative security solutions for the cloud, mobile and advanced threat prevention.

It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 27th. The company reported EPS of $1.20 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $432 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted adjusted EPS of $1.06. Currently, analysts expect CHKP to generate revenue of $454 million and EPS of $1.23 in Q22017. CHKP has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $106.38 (CMP $105). The firm's market cap is $17.55 billion.

"We started off 2017 with a positive trend delivering earning per share and revenues towards the top end of our projections," said Gil Shwed, founder and chief executive officer of Check Point Software Technologies. "We have executed on our vision for consolidating security with the launch of Check Point Infinity, the cyber security platform for the future. The first consolidated security architecture across networks, cloud and mobile, providing the highest level of threat prevention."

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $1,741 billion for the FY2016 (up 7% YoY). Currently, analysts expect CHKP to generate revenue of $1,876 billion (up 8% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $2,004 billion (up 7% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

Analysts are expecting CHKP to post EPS of $5.17 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 20.5x and PEG ratio of 1.6. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.65, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 18.5x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, despite the stock trading near 52-week high, Check Point remains poised to deliver value.

Growth-Profitability-Risk-Value (GPRV) Analysis

*CHKP - Green shaded section

*International Peers - Blue line

Source: Infinancials

Based on the above GPRV analysis, we can conclude that CHKP has high profitability, low growth and equal risk factor compared to peers. CHKP is undervalued compared to peers.

Strong Economic Moat

Source: Google Finance

CHKP's operating margin is a significant differentiator from Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) as evidenced by above charts. This shows Check Point has a better cost management system than competitors. Check Point's average operating income of 50% is also a reason for impressive consecutive better-than-expected quarters.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple nine-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

Valuation Methodologies

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the Street's expectations. Currently, analysts expect CHKP to generate revenue of $1,876 million in fiscal 2017 and $2,004 million in fiscal 2018. I believe Check Point will outperform the Street expectation due to strong subscription sales.

Operating margin was in line with historical levels.

The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with historical levels.

D&A, CapEx and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with historical levels.

We used a baseline rate of 9% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 3.0%.

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $121, which is a 15% premium to the current price of $105. The most likely implied value is between $96 and $144 per share based on this analysis.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $112 per share. Of the analysts covering Check Point, 11 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," two recommended it as a "Buy" and 12 recommended it as "Hold".

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for Check Point based on the following factors:

I believe Check Point will continue to report better-than-expected earnings due to stable growth and margins (strong economic moat). Analysts are expecting CHKP to post EPS of $5.17 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 20.5x and a PEG ratio of 1.6. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.65, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 18.5x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, despite the stock trading near 52-week high, Check Point remains poised to deliver value. Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $121, which is a 15% premium to the current price of $105. The most likely implied value is between $96 and $144 per share based on this analysis. Great Piotroski score. Market view is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.