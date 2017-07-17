WPX Energy: Q1 Improvement

A lot of the pricey acquisitions were made with at least some stock, so the true profitability of some acreage will be hard to discern.

$11 BOE of administrative and interest expenses for WPX is way too high. That figure needs to drop by two-thirds easily.

Cash flow from operations was both insignificant in relation to production and showed insignificant progress when compared to last year, despite a transition year.

WPX Energy (WPX) had a disastrous transition last year and might still be worth avoiding. This year needs to be a lot better to stop all the bleeding. The first quarter improved, but management needs to keep going. This company has a long way to go before results are anywhere near satisfactory.

Source: WPX Energy Q1 2017 Earnings Press Release

A stock is probably best avoided anytime the reported loss approaches the revenue. No transition needs to be this costly. Even so, the stock has a couple of things going for it outside of operations, fundamental analysis, and earnings that will help the stock price.

First, Goldman Sachs likes the stock. Investors need to remember that this company has been selling shares like mad and making acquisitions over the last year. Those stock sales helped to fund the loss, purchase properties, and provide lots of business to the brokerage business. Those brokerages will respond with a nice comment or two if they think more business is coming their way. Actually, a purchase recently closed that involved the issuance of more equity in the fourth quarter, so the brokerage firms are inclined to be very helpful.

The company purchased acreage in the Permian and has been pushing that Permian exposure hard. The "Permian Charm" is in full swing with this stock. But sooner or later actual results are going to matter. So far, this company has been in favor with Mr. Market. Management has helped by making periodic announcements about progress that the market approved of. So, for the time being, the stock has held up remarkably well for a company losing this kind of serious money.

Now, with commodity prices declining, this Permian stock has pulled back. So the big future question is: Can the stock come back, or is it doomed to go lower still? The Permian charm could certainly levitate the stock, but the fundamentals are still very poor.

Source: WPX Energy Q1 2017 Earnings Press Release

For all the ballyhooed progress, cash flow remains poor. The company had far better pricing this year (first-quarter comparison). But it could not materially improve cash flow over last year. More to the point, production grew to about 90 MBOED in the first quarter. This was a 12% improvement over the previous year's first quarter. Yet net cash provided by operating activities was pitiful. This looks more like growth for growth's sake rather than a focus on profitable growth. The acquired acreage was supposed to be very profitable, and investors could assume that management high graded the drilling opportunities.

But for a company with more than $2.6 billion in debt, this amount of cash flow, even when adjusted, is highly unsatisfactory. Plus, shares outstanding ballooned about 15% over the last year to about 400 million to help deleverage the company. Enterprise value, even with the latest depressed stock prices, hovers in the $6.5 billion area with nowhere near the cash flow necessary to support the price. So far, the transition results have shown a lot of losses for the stockholders and bonuses for the managers.

Other stocks previously covered in other articles show far better cash flow.

(Note: Figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Source: Yangarra Resources Q1 2017 Earnings Press Release

This smaller company is in far better shape. Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) produces about one-third of the cash flow of WPX Energy on a small fraction of the capital budget and a small fraction of the production. Plus, Yangarra management did not spend hundreds of millions of dollars to transform the company. That cash flow about tripled from the year before as commodity prices and production improved. WPX management managed to increase the production without really doing anything meaningful to cash flow, despite a favorable commodity price comparison.

WPX Energy reported earnings in the first quarter because of the non-cash hedging gains. If one reviews the selling price and costs, the company lost money because the interest and administrative costs total $11 BOE. That is huge cost disadvantage. Yangarra Resources reports about C$2 BOE for administration and financing in the first quarter. However, between C$4 and C$5 BOE would be a much more typical amount. Still, that is far less than WPX Energy after one year of transformation. The Canadian dollar makes the comparison even more significant because Canadian dollars are cheaper. Big companies are supposed to be more efficient and have economies of scale. That is clearly not the case here.

The sad part is that WPX energy reported expenses of $40 BOE above. That does not include the prices paid for the acreage. Those prices could easily add anywhere from another $5 to $10 BOE to the cost of production before considering any of the miscellaneous items and the many one-time transition costs.

Some of the costs, such as production costs, are very cheap. But this management has blown a lot of the cost advantages on pricey acquisitions and a previous debt binge from before the transition. Then there were the necessary costs to get rid of non-core acreage. This management clearly spent money like it owned the printing presses.

A lot of those acquisitions were necessarily made with concurrent equity sales or equity exchanges. So it might be a little hard for the market to understand the true profitability prospects. Management could be further bailed out by a cost ceiling (one time?) adjustment that would rationalize the pricey purchases. But unless this management gets its act together and installs some discipline, the future does not look good. This stock could decline further, especially if that Permian charm wears off.

Yangarra Resources clearly has some pricing advantages. The costs being incurred in Canadian dollars helps as well. But the focus on low costs is the key. You could probably pick this management and place them elsewhere and they would make money. Clearly, there was more cash flow per BOE for Yangarra than WPX had last year when management was transitioning. At least some of that cash flow advantage came from lower costs, though WPX still has excess costs to get out of the system. WPX Energy management now supposedly has the company, acreage, and future prospects that it wants. But now it has to produce.

Source: WPX Energy Joint Venture Slide Presentation June 13, 2017

The best part of this announcement was that WPX Energy will not manage the joint venture. Therefore, the joint venture has the ability to materially add to the company's puny cash flow quickly. This joint venture is definitely a step in the right direction. Management could learn a lot from the joint venture.

Also, management will receive about $300 million in cash and be carried for another $260 million. Let's see if management can put that cash to work in a very visible, beneficial way for shareholders. Management needs to stop making all these acquisitions and instead get current operations to run far more profitably. There is 90 MBOED that made almost no cash in the first quarter, and commodity prices are declining. Negative second-quarter cash flow is a real possibility unless this management gets its act together. So management needs to get moving to materially cut operating costs. Until then this stock is primarily a trading vehicle whose future is not very bright.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YGRAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.