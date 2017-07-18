U.S. Gold Corp.: Surprise Gold Gem

U.S. Gold Corp. recently completed a merger with a memory solutions company leaving the stock mostly undiscovered so far.

As the market focuses on the soaring valuations of the tech giants, investors are over looking natural resource related stocks at depressed values. In addition, the recent transaction that brought U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) public leaves the stock as a surprising gold gem undiscovered by the general market.

The main question is whether the small gold exploration stock is worth the risk. Investors have to offset the concerns with the merger that brought the gold exploration firm public with the presence of a prominent gold geolist-explorer that is a potential game changer for somebody wanting a venture-style investment with plenty of upside potential.

Gold Transition

On May 24, Dataram officially became U.S. Gold Corp with the purchase of that company. Dataram remains a fully owned and functional subsidiary focused on enterprise memory solutions.

The company changed the ticker to "USAU" from "DRAM" on June 26 and maintains the option to sell the assets of the Dataram subsidiary that might provide some cash to fund the gold exploration projects.

The main reason for the transition from customized memory solutions to gold exploration was the opportunity to work with geologist Dave Mathewson along with the access to the Keystone Gold property located in Nevada. The combination of a district-scale mining opportunity along with a proven explorer is difficult to pass up.

At the same time, junior gold miners aren't the hot subjects like some five years ago. The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) is down sharply and has actually based over the last couple of years suggesting the time to invest in the sector might be now.

GDXJ data by YCharts

For these reasons, U.S. Gold provides an interesting time to invest in the sector. As well, the stock provides a small valuation to start an investments during a period when most companies come public at inflated valuations in the billions.

Dave Mathewson

The key to the story here is not only the employment of legendary geologist Dave Mathewson, but also the ownership of multiple gold mining assets. The company has the Copper King assets in Wyoming that alone might justify the valuation of the stock with the Keystone project in Nevada thrown in for free.

Oddly though, Keystone in Nevada is where Dave Mathewson has focused his distinguished career and spent the last several years building up mining claims. For those not familiar, Mr. Mathewson was the former exploration head of Newmont Mining (NEM) that recently built up Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV) from near zero to a market valuation of $600 million at the highs.

He has spent some 35 years focused on exploration in Nevada alone that included discoveries like Tess, Northwest Rain and Saddle along with other important deposit extension discoveries. During his time at GSV from his start back in 2009, the stock soared due to the consolidation of the Railroad-Pinion district and several discoveries of gold deposits that ultimately increased the valuation of the junior miner.

GSV data by YCharts

Check out this interview with Dave in early 2011 prior to GSV soaring. He is making some of the similar comments now about the Keystone project with U.S. Gold.

Dave Mathewson without mining assets wouldn't offer much value. The key to the story is the multiple project opportunities one gets with U.S. Gold Corp. A preliminary economic assessment placed a net present value on the Copper King Project far in excess of the current value of the stock. Though the project requires some $100 million in capex spending before realizing the ultimate large cash flows. Ultimately though, most of the potential is in the Keystone Project in Nevada.

Source: U.S. Gold presentation

Under the direction of Dave Mathewson, the company has recently added substantial mining assets in Nevada.

On July 5, acquired Gold Bar North representing 49 total unpatented lode mining claims in the Cortez Trend.

On June 19, added 102 additional claims to the Keystone Project located on the prolific Cortez Trend.

The Keystone Project now controls 100% mining rights to about 15 square miles with a land package of 479 total mining claims plus the additional assets of the nearby Gold Bar North project.

Dave made the following claim that might seem sensational, but the data points are promising.

The company expects to spend the rest of 2017 on exploration activities in the area.

Finances

Despite the positives, the stock has dropped significantly due to the merger and completion of a reverse merger. Back on May 8, Dataram completed a 1-for-4 reverse merger in order to complete the U.S. Gold Corp. merger that had a condition that required a $4 share price to close the deal.

Reverse mergers are seen as highly negative in the market and naturally isn't going to sit well with investors after a merger that shifts the focus of a company from memory solutions to gold exploration and mining. The stock will need some time to shake off those negative effects.

Speaking of the memory business, for the last reported quarter Dataram had revenues of $3.5 and lost $0.5 million. Part of the reason for the shift in business focus was the inability in getting this business to scale in order to generate profits.

After the merger and the reverse split, the new U.S. Gold Corp. had the following corporate structure. With a listed 12.7 million shares outstanding, the company has a market cap of $30 million. The stock was nearly double the current valuation at the time of the reverse split.

Source: U.S. Gold presentation

The company had cash balances of $7.6 million back in January and claims enough to complete exploration activities for the year. Naturally, U.S. Gold Corp. will need to raise additional funds, find a partner or unload some of the assets to fund further exploration and eventually mining activities.

High risks always exist when a company isn't fully funded, but conversely solid drilling results could allow the company to raise funds at higher levels. As also, the price of gold will have a significant impact on the valuation of the stock regardless of the drilling outcome and ability to discover more gold.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that U.S. Gold provides a compelling investment in a sector generally beaten down as the market focuses on other stocks. The combination of multiple properties provide several catalysts to reward shareholders and it never hurts to have a proven expert in the industry leading a company with a rather small valuation and generally undiscovered by the market.

As always, the recommendation for a risky investment like this one is to only invest in a diversified portfolio with risk capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in USAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.